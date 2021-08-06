Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $190,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $2,722.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,506.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

