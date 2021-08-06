ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider Siddhartha Kadia Acquires 9,380 Shares of Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) insider Siddhartha Kadia bought 9,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.47 ($8.91) per share, with a total value of A$116,968.60 ($83,549.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.62.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This is a boost from ALS’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. ALS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.46%.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

