Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.92. 5,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

