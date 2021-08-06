Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $5.85 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 92,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

PEP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.16. 44,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.64. The firm has a market cap of $213.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

