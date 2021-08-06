Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 502 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. 669,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,205,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $340.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

