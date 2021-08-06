Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATUS. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.21.

ATUS stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.98. 127,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,757. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.88.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,389,000 shares of company stock worth $88,854,940. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 16,995.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,224,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $45,363,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

