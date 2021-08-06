Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Alussa Energy Acquisition stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.02.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

