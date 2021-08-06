Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 236,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,851. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.60 and a beta of 2.20.

AMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

