Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of Amarin stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.92. 262,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,851. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.60 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.