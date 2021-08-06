Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,375.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,468.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

