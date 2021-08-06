Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 6.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,375.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,468.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

