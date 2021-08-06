AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Up to $49.53

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.53, but opened at $52.50. AMC Networks shares last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 5,796 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 272,859 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

