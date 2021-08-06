Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $265.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $325.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s current price.

AMED has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.09.

Get Amedisys alerts:

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $200.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $195.28 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.