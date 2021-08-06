American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 9.71%.

AFIN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. 8,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,444. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $933.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

