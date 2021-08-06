American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of American Software worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Software by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 755,973 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,149,000 after buying an additional 695,475 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after buying an additional 196,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 341.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $740.84 million, a P/E ratio of 94.38 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

