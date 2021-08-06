American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Get American Superconductor alerts:

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $351.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 12.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 26.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.