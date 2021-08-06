Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 16,284 Shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.44% of Provident Financial worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 369.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 422,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.