Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Allegion worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,548,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,348,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,852.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 234,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $395,694.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

