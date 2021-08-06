Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,718 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 141,676 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,890 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 23.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

