Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 51,398 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,398 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 4.62% of Asure Software worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Asure Software by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Asure Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Asure Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $177.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

