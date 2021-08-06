Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 19,123 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 227.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after buying an additional 1,097,997 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth about $50,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,221,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in InMode by 197.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after buying an additional 305,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth about $32,087,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $114.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

