Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after acquiring an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after acquiring an additional 363,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on VER shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

NYSE:VER opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.96. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.