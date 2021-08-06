AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Hold”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AME. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,619. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in AMETEK by 369.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,349 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,303,000 after purchasing an additional 507,726 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 176.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

