Amon 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,189.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $2,189.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00057921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.57 or 0.00898769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00098693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00042694 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.