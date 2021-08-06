Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 235,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,150,000 after acquiring an additional 233,012 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after buying an additional 215,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 166,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $499,494.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,050.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,072 shares of company stock worth $3,202,888. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.00 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

