Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Shares Down 0.7%

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.37 and last traded at $36.39. Approximately 208,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 140,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.