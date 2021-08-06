AMS’s (AMSSY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AMS from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AMS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMS currently has an average rating of Hold.

AMS stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91. AMS has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

