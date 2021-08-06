Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

ASYS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 155,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,605. The company has a market cap of $138.47 million, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

