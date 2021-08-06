Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 52-Week High at $175.20

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.20 and last traded at $172.32, with a volume of 323489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after acquiring an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

