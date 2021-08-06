Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $181.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is benefiting from strengthening momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System (BMS) solutions. Further growing power design wins are major positives. Additionally, rising adoption of advanced radio systems in 5G infrastructures is driving growth in the company’s communication business. Furthermore, solid momentum of HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem remains a tailwind. The company remains optimistic about growth opportunities related to 5G. However, softness in the overall end-market conditions remains a major concern. Weakening momentum across major applications and sluggish communication activities are headwinds. Further, slowdown in global auto sales is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.35. 108,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,025. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.01. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 84,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,504,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,960,000 after purchasing an additional 83,183 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 231,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

