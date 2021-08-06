Analysts Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.54.

EDR stock opened at 25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 26.79. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 33.20.

In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total value of 101,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,994,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,514,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $23,092,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.