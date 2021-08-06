Analysts Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce sales of $617.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610.23 million to $624.98 million. Primerica reported sales of $521.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.58. Primerica has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

