Analysts Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WETF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.47 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $967.86 million, a P/E ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.