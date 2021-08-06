Analysts Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce sales of $94.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.70 million and the highest is $95.14 million. Yext posted sales of $88.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $383.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $386.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $437.50 million, with estimates ranging from $427.70 million to $455.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,122,321 shares in the company, valued at $46,866,038.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,953 shares in the company, valued at $47,219,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,301 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yext by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Yext by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,286. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74. Yext has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.40.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

