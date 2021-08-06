Analysts Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Post $0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.58. Discovery reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $29.04. 462,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,030,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

