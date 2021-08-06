Analysts Expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.19. Ecovyst reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of Ecovyst stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,787 shares.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

