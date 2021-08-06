Analysts Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post sales of $94.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.60 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $98.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $417.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.80 million to $441.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $418.07 million, with estimates ranging from $394.90 million to $432.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 28.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LOB traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.40. 6,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,836. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

