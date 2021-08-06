Analysts Expect Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

SOLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.60 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Soliton stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.69 million, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25. Soliton has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Soliton in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Soliton in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Soliton in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Soliton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Soliton by 43.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,717 shares during the period. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

