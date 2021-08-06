Analysts Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $541.19 Million

Analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report $541.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $576.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $506.18 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $474.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNTR shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 159.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $8,275,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $3,680,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 754,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 1,673.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 519,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

VNTR stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $307.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.87. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

