Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Clorox Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Clorox in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Clorox’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $162.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.07. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $238.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 33.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 11.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

