Analysts Offer Predictions for Parker-Hannifin Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.07.

Shares of PH opened at $300.23 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $185.69 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 53.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 125,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,501,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.3% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 130,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after buying an additional 31,857 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

