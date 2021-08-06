Analysts Set Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Target Price at C$6.16

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 182,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.68, for a total value of C$1,035,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 817,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,644,536. Also, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$273,621.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,280 shares in the company, valued at C$840,786.40. Insiders sold a total of 350,859 shares of company stock worth $1,962,189 over the last quarter.

Shares of CS traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.30. The company had a trading volume of 533,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,846. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.