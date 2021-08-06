Analysts Set Expectations for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultra Clean in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

UCTT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ultra Clean by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

