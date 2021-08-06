Analysts Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT at 30.92

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 30.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTLY. Truist Securities began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,935,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,799,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,918,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,338,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,338,000.

OTLY stock opened at 18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 22.77. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.04 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.