Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Target Price at $184.50

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,117.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,434 shares of company stock worth $10,768,668. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE opened at $188.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $110.41 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

