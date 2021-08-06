Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LegalZoom.com (LZ)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ: LZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/27/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. 5,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,481. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $40.94.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,902,000.
