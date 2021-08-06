Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LegalZoom.com (LZ)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ: LZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – LegalZoom.com is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.88. 5,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,481. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,902,000.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

