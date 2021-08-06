Analyzing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) & ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million N/A $3.40 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 50.40% 13.20% 13.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.