Analyzing Stryve Foods (SNAX) and Its Competitors

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Stryve Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stryve Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors 4.74% 11.11% 4.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -55.93 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 2.08

Stryve Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stryve Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods Competitors 351 1211 1231 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.93%. Given Stryve Foods’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Stryve Foods competitors beat Stryve Foods on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.