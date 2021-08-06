Analyzing Switch (NYSE:SWCH) & Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Facebook shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Facebook shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Switch and Facebook’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 5.52% 4.80% 1.42% Facebook 37.17% 30.09% 24.35%

Volatility and Risk

Switch has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Facebook has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Switch and Facebook, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 0 6 0 3.00 Facebook 1 4 34 1 2.88

Switch presently has a consensus target price of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.34%. Facebook has a consensus target price of $402.76, suggesting a potential upside of 10.96%. Given Facebook’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Facebook is more favorable than Switch.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Switch and Facebook’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $511.55 million 9.59 $15.54 million $0.21 96.71 Facebook $85.97 billion 11.97 $29.15 billion $10.09 35.97

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than Switch. Facebook is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Facebook beats Switch on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Facebook Reality Labs, an augmented and virtual reality product that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

