Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,231 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,823,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 44,688 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,933 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

